Where to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 8, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

In Dallas the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

In Dallas, Minneapolis, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas takes on Minnesota after shootout win

Minnesota Wild (27-17-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild after the Stars took down the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a shootout.

Dallas has a 9-2-3 record in Central Division play and a 28-13-10 record overall. The Stars have a 5-4-8 record in one-goal games.

Minnesota has a 27-17-4 record overall and an 8-5-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild serve 12.4 penalty minutes per game to rank third in NHL play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last matchup 6-5 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has 20 goals and 26 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 27 goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: None listed.