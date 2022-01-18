How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Montreal visits Dallas on 9-game road skid

Montreal Canadiens (7-25-5, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (18-15-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -281, Canadiens +224; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Dallas looking to end its nine-game road losing streak.

The Stars are 14-3-1 at home. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson averaging 0.7.

The Canadiens are 2-15-4 on the road. Montreal scores 2.1 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with seven total goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 15 goals and has 36 points. Robertson has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jonathan Drouin leads the Canadiens with 19 points, scoring six goals and adding 13 assists. Sami Niku has three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (lower body), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19).

Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Alex Belzile: out (health protocols), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jake Allen: day to day (undisclosed).