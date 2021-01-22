How to Watch Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Tennessee and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators
- When: Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville), Fox Sports Southwest Plus (Dallas), and ESPN+ (National)
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
{topServiceBuyBlock price: $84.99 / mo.}
After a delayed start to the 2021 season, the Dallas Stars will be making their season debut tonight. To get Fox Sports Southwest Plus+ or Fox Sports Tennessee, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99).
Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Tennessee
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southwest Plus
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-