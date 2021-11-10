How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest Plus, and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Nashville, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas takes on conference rival Nashville

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (6-5-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (4-5-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -151, Predators +127; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville faces Dallas in Western Conference action.

The Stars are 0-0-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Miro Heiskanen leads them with nine total assists.

The Predators are 1-1-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is 19th in the Western Conference with 28.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with four goals, adding three assists and collecting 7 points. Heiskanen has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Matt Duchene leads the Predators with five goals and has 10 points. Roman Josi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body).