How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In Dallas, Nashville, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Predators visit the Stars after Forsberg's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (28-14-4, second in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (23-18-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits the Dallas Stars after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 4-2 win against the Canucks.

The Stars are 10-10-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.

The Predators are 10-3-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has scored 143 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Forsberg leads the team with 24.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Nashville won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-17 in 41 games this season. Tyler Seguin has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 24 goals and has 38 points. Roman Josi has nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: day to day (lower body), Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (lower body).