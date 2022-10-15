How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, while in Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Nashville, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars host the Predators after Marchment's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (2-1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Mason Marchment scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators.

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 14-8-4 in division play last season. The Stars had a 22.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 54 goals on 240 chances.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and went 16-11-3 in Central Division play last season. The Predators scored 262 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 29.7 shots per game).

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Ty Dellandrea: day to day (finger).

Predators: None listed.