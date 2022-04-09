 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and New York, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: New Jersey plays Dallas on 9-game road slide

New Jersey Devils (24-41-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (40-26-4, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Dallas looking to end its nine-game road slide.

The Stars have gone 22-9-2 in home games. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.6.

The Devils have gone 8-24-2 away from home. New Jersey averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 25, Dallas won 5-1. Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski has 70 total points for the Stars, 26 goals and 44 assists. Jason Robertson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .850 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Jacob Peterson: day to day (lower body), Esa Lindell: day to day (upper body), Denis Gurianov: day to day (illness).

Devils: Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed).

