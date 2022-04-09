How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and New York, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: New Jersey plays Dallas on 9-game road slide

New Jersey Devils (24-41-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (40-26-4, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Dallas looking to end its nine-game road slide.

The Stars have gone 22-9-2 in home games. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.6.

The Devils have gone 8-24-2 away from home. New Jersey averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 25, Dallas won 5-1. Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski has 70 total points for the Stars, 26 goals and 44 assists. Jason Robertson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .850 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Jacob Peterson: day to day (lower body), Esa Lindell: day to day (upper body), Denis Gurianov: day to day (illness).

Devils: Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed).