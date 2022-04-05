How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and New York, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Islanders visit the Stars after Pageau's 3-goal game

New York Islanders (32-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (39-26-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host New York after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored three goals in the Islanders’ 4-3 win over the Devils.

The Stars have gone 21-9-1 in home games. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The Islanders are 14-14-5 on the road. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 19, New York won 4-2. Brock Nelson scored a team-high three goals for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 43 assists and has 68 points this season. Tyler Seguin has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nelson leads the Islanders with 32 goals and has 49 points. Pageau has three goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Esa Lindell: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).