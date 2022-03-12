How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and New York, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas faces New York, looks for 4th straight home win

New York Rangers (36-17-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (32-21-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts New York looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 20-7-1 on their home ice. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jason Robertson with 29.

The Rangers have gone 17-12-2 away from home. New York is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

Dallas defeated New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson leads the Stars with 29 goals, adding 25 assists and recording 54 points. Joe Pavelski has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 38 goals and has 53 points. Artemi Panarin has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.