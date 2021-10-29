How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Senators vs. Stars Game Preview: Ottawa takes on Dallas on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (2-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, fourth in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -191, Senators +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Dallas.

Dallas finished 23-19-14 overall and 13-7-8 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season while averaging 2.8 per game.

Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Senators averaged 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Ottawa won 3-2. Chris Tierney recorded two goals for the Senators.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).