 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest Plus≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest Plus and Fox Sports Southwest Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Senators vs. Stars Game Preview: Ottawa takes on Dallas on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (2-4-0, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, fourth in the Central)
Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -191, Senators +159; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Dallas.

Dallas finished 23-19-14 overall and 13-7-8 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Stars scored 156 total goals last season while averaging 2.8 per game.

Ottawa went 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Senators averaged 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Ottawa won 3-2. Chris Tierney recorded two goals for the Senators.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.
Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.