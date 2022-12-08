How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Senators aim to keep road win streak going in game against the Stars

Ottawa Senators (10-14-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they play the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has a 14-6-5 record overall and a 7-3-3 record in home games. The Stars have committed 119 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Ottawa has a 4-6-1 record on the road and a 10-14-1 record overall. The Senators have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has 12 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Claude Giroux has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).