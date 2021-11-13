How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Philadelphia, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas plays Philadelphia on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (4-6-2, seventh in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -144, Flyers +122; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Philadelphia looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Stars are 1-2-1 at home. Dallas is last in the Western Conference averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Miro Heiskanen leads the team with nine total assists.

The Flyers are 4-1-1 on the road. Philadelphia averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with four goals and has 7 points. Heiskanen has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with six goals and has 8 points. Sean Couturier has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body).