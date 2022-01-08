How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (16-12-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Stars have gone 12-3-1 in home games. Dallas has scored 86 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 12.

The Penguins are 10-3-3 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Stars with 28 points, scoring 12 goals and registering 16 assists. John Klingberg has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 18 goals and has 33 points. Bryan Rust has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Penguins: 10-0-0, averaging 4.5 goals, eight assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Penguins: Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body).