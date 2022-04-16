How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: San Jose takes on Dallas, seeks to break 8-game skid

San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (42-27-5, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose will try to break its eight-game skid when the Sharks play Dallas.

The Stars are 23-15-4 in conference matchups. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.6.

The Sharks are 15-21-6 in Western Conference play. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

In their last matchup on April 2, Dallas won 5-4. Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 72 games this season. Jason Robertson has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 32 goals and has 72 points. Tomas Hertl has three goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).