How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In in the Bay Area the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and San Francisco, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -208, Sharks +172; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Stars have a 3-0-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

San Jose has a 3-8-3 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on the road. The Sharks have a 3-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has scored five goals with six assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).