 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In in the Bay Area the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and San Francisco, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -208, Sharks +172; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 8-4-1 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Stars have a 3-0-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

San Jose has a 3-8-3 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on the road. The Sharks have a 3-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored five goals with 12 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has scored five goals with six assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.