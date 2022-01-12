How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest Plus, and Fox Sports Southwest Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus (previously Fox Sports Southwest Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Seattle, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Seattle takes on Dallas, aims to break 6-game slide

Seattle Kraken (10-20-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (17-13-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to end its six-game slide when the Kraken take on Dallas.

The Stars are 9-9-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas has given up 21 power-play goals, killing 78.8% of opponent chances.

The Kraken are 4-15-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 3.3 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Max McCormick leads them averaging 0.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with 30 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists. Joe Pavelski has 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken with 23 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 11 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (health protocols).