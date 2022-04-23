How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Seattle, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas faces Seattle on 3-game skid

Seattle Kraken (26-45-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (43-30-5, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -277, Kraken +223; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into the matchup with Seattle after losing three in a row.

The Stars are 24-18-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Fredrik Karlstrom with 1.0.

The Kraken are 13-32-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Vince Dunn leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 3, Seattle won 4-1. Karson Kuhlman recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kraken.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 77 points, scoring 27 goals and adding 50 assists. Jason Robertson has 10 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 26 goals and has 47 points. Matty Beniers has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).