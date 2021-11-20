How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and St. Louis, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: St. Louis visits Dallas after Saad's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (9-5-2, second in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (6-7-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -126, Blues +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Dallas Stars after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The Stars are 2-3-2 in Western Conference games. Dallas has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 26.8% of chances.

The Blues are 4-2-1 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks 11th in the Western Conference with 34.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Stars with a plus-two in 14 games this season. Tyler Seguin has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jordan Kyrou has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).