How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and St. Louis, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas faces St. Louis on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (15-8-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (13-10-2, sixth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -129, Blues +108; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup with St. Louis after losing three in a row.

The Stars are 7-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is last in the Western Conference shooting 29.5 shots per game.

The Blues are 10-5-4 in conference matchups. St. Louis ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Dallas won 4-1. Roope Hintz scored two goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 21 points, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists. Hintz has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jordan Kyrou has 25 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 16 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).