How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Dallas, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts Tampa Bay after Robertson's 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8, third in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (41-27-4, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Dallas after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks.

The Stars have gone 22-10-2 in home games. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Lightning have gone 22-13-2 away from home. Tampa Bay is fifth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Tampa Bay won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 72 total points for the Stars, 27 goals and 45 assists. Roope Hintz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 80 points, scoring 32 goals and collecting 48 assists. Ross Colton has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).