How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on Dallas

Toronto Maple Leafs (45-19-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Dallas Stars (40-26-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto square off against Dallas. He currently ranks fourth in the in the NHL with 95 points, scoring 54 goals and recording 41 assists.

The Stars are 22-9-1 at home. Dallas serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Jamie Benn leads the team averaging 1.1.

The Maple Leafs have gone 20-12-4 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the league recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

In their last meeting on March 15, Toronto won 4-0. John Tavares recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 68 total points for the Stars, 25 goals and 43 assists. Roope Hintz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Michael Bunting leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-24 in 70 games this season. Matthews has nine goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Esa Lindell: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), William Nylander: day to day (illness).