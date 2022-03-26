How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Miller and the Canucks visit the Stars

Vancouver Canucks (31-26-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (36-24-3, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: J.T. Miller leads Vancouver into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks ninth in the league with 78 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Stars are 19-13-3 against conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Jason Robertson with 31.

The Canucks are 8-5-5 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 27th in the Western Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 7, Vancouver won 6-3. Quinn Hughes recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 66 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 42 assists. Robertson has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Miller has 78 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 51 assists for the Canucks. Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.