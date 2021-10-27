How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
- When: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.
In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.
Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Dallas and Las Vegas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Preview: Dallas plays Vegas in conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights (2-4-0, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-0, fifth in the Central)
Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -120, Golden Knights -101; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Vegas hit the ice.
Dallas went 23-19-14 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-7-8 at home. The Stars scored 37 power play goals on 157 power play opportunities last season.
Vegas finished 40-14-2 overall and 19-9-0 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights scored 190 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.
The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (upper body).
Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed).