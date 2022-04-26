 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Las Vegas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Extra≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts Vegas after Hintz's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (44-30-5, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 3-2 victory against the Kraken.

The Stars are 25-18-4 in conference play. Dallas averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 0.4.

The Golden Knights are 26-17-4 in Western Conference play. Vegas ranks 24th in the Western Conference with 34.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

Vegas beat Dallas 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 8. Mark Stone scored two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory and Joe Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Stars with 51 assists and has 78 points this season. Hintz has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jonathan Marchessault has 64 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has 11 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: None listed.

