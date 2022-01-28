How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Washington, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Ovechkin and Washington take on Dallas

Washington Capitals (23-12-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (22-16-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars +105, Capitals -130

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks second in the league with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Stars have gone 14-4-1 in home games. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.

The Capitals are 11-5-4 on the road. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Ovechkin with 29.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Stars with 19 goals and has 48 points. Roope Hintz has seven goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ovechkin has 58 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: John Klingberg: out (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.