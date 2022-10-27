How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. If the game doesn’t show up in the grid guide, you can access it from the Bally Sports App with your TV Everywhere credentials.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas and Washington, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars scored 233 total goals last season (54 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 26-12-6 record on the road last season. The Capitals scored 47 power-play goals last season on 256 total chances (3.1 chances per game).

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: out (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).