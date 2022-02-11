How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts Winnipeg after Robertson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (19-17-7, sixth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (24-18-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 4-3 win over the Predators.

The Stars are 7-5-1 against division opponents. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Roope Hintz with 21.

The Jets are 7-4-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Winnipeg won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 48 total points for the Stars, 19 goals and 29 assists. Hintz has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 47 points, scoring 25 goals and registering 22 assists. Pierre-Luc Dubois has 7 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: Austin Poganski: out (health protocols), Neal Pionk: out (health protocols), Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (health protocols).