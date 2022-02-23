How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Dallas hosts conference foe Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (22-20-8, sixth in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (27-20-2, fifth in the Central)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and Winnipeg take the ice in Western Conference action.

The Stars are 10-7-1 against the rest of their division. Dallas ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

The Jets are 19-11-6 in conference play. Winnipeg averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Dallas won 4-3. Jamie Benn recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-18 in 41 games this season. Joe Pavelski has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brenden Dillon leads the Jets with a plus-15 in 47 games this season. Mark Scheifele has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Jets: None listed.