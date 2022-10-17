How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Stars games all season long.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars host the Jets after Hintz's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and went 14-8-4 in Central Division games last season. The Stars committed 3.1 penalties per game and served 6.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last season. The Jets committed 299 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).