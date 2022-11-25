 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars take on the Jets following Robertson's 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stars’ 6-4 win.

Dallas is 9-5-2 overall with a 5-1-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have committed 75 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall and 5-2-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have an 11-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Jets won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has eight goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Robertson has 11 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Josh Morrissey has three goals and 14 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Dylan DeMelo: day to day (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.