How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game Preview: Stars take on the Jets following Robertson's 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Jason Robertson’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stars’ 6-4 win.

Dallas is 9-5-2 overall with a 5-1-1 record against the Central Division. The Stars have committed 75 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall and 5-2-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have an 11-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the sixth time these teams play this season. The Jets won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has eight goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Robertson has 11 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Josh Morrissey has three goals and 14 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Dylan DeMelo: day to day (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).