How to Watch ‘Dancing Queens’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new kind of competition is heating up on Bravo beginning this week! “Dancing Queens” follows a group of six women who are in love with ballroom dancing and are willing to go to great lengths to be crowned the winner. Despite being close friends, they eventually go head to head at the Pro-Am dance competition. Don’t miss the “Dancing Queens” series premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, May 9 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 'Dancing Queens' Series Premiere

“Dancing Queens” takes viewers behind the scenes as six women fight for their chance to win the Pro-Am dance competition. This ballroom dancing contest pairs amateurs with professionals. In the series premiere episode, viewers will meet six leading ladies who are ready to give it their all. The first season of the show features Colette Marotto (Scottsdale, AZ), Donie Burch (New York, NY), Gaëlle Benchetrit (New York, NY), Leonie Biggs (Haworth, NJ), Pooja Mehta (Scottsdale, AZ), and Sabrina Strasser (Toronto, Canada).

In order to compete, the women must spend lots of time, money, and energy. Not only do they need to pay for their own hair, makeup, wardrobes, and more, but they are also responsible for many of their professional partners’ fees. On top of this, they have their own personal lives, careers, and kids to worry about. These passionate dancers are ready to do whatever it takes and want to give this their best shot.

There is bound to be drama as the competition gets intense. Which of these six women will leave it all on the dance floor and be victorious? Tune in every Tuesday as the series continues.

What is the 'Dancing Queens' Series Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. The following day, you can stream each episode on-demand on Peacock.

