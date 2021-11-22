How to Watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Watch JoJo Siwa with pro Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert with pro Daniella Karagach, and Cody Rigsby with pro Cheryl Burke advance to the finals in the Season 30 finale of “Dancing with the Stars.” You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale

About ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series where famous celebrities with their professional dance partner perform in front of a panel of renowned ballroom experts, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Every week, a celebrity-pro couple is at risk of elimination.

During the semi-finals, the couples in jeopardy were Christine Chiu with Pasha Pashkov and Kenya Moore with Brandon Armstrong. However, the couple who did well this episode was Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke, who performed the Argentine tango. Also, Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev had a redemption while dancing the rumba.

The couples advancing to the finale JoJo Siwa with pro Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert with pro Daniella Karagach, and Cody Rigsby with pro Cheryl Burke. Those in jeopardy are Amanda Kloots with pro Alan Bersten after the couples Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev as well as Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber were eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars June 1, 2005 The competition sees celebrities perform choreographed dance routines which are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted on by viewers. Enjoy sizzling salsas, sambas and spray-tans as they vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

How to Stream ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 Finale on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.