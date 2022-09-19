 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

“Dancing With The Stars” is returning for a 31st season on Monday, Sept. 19, but things will look a little different for the long-running reality show this year. “Dancing With The Stars” was a staple of ABC’s primetime programming, but starting this season the series is moving exclusively to streaming on Disney+! Host Tyra Banks will be back, joined by Alfonso Ribeiro, to bring viewers every step, spin, and twist this season. You can watch it all with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’

About ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The move of “DWTS” from broadcast to streaming is a major moment for the entertainment industry. With the upcoming launch of Disney+’s ad-supported tier, moving the popular competition series is believed to be a step in helping transition streaming-adverse viewers away from only a linear viewing experience. As the audience for “Dancing with the Stars” tends to skew older than the general streaming audience, Disney is looking to welcome a whole new audience into its flagship service.

If you are unfamiliar, in every season of “Dancing With The Stars” a slate of celebrities is paired with professional dancing partners to help them improve and out-dance the competition. The teams all dance in front of a panel of judges, who each award the teams a score between one and 10. Then it’s up to America, who votes via a toll-free number on who they thought had the best performance.

This season’s celebrity-dancer pairings are:

Celebrity Professional partner
Joseph Baena Daniella Karagach
Selma Blair Sasha Farber
Wayne Brady Witney Carson
Sam Champion Cheryl Burke
Charli D’Amelio Mark Ballas
Heidi D’Amelio Artem Chigvintsev
Jessie James Decker Alan Bersten
Trevor Donovan Emma Slater
Daniel Durant Britt Stewart
Teresa Giudice Pasha Pashkov
Vinny Guadagnino Koko Iwasaki
Cheryl Ladd Louis van Amstel
Jason Lewis Peta Murgatroyd
Shangela Gleb Savchenko
Jordin Sparks Brandon Armstrong
Gabby Windey Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 31 will also mark the first time since season 27 in which the show has had a dance troupe that performs in special numbers and with contestants and their partners throughout the season.

Can You Stream The Season Premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Free?

No, not currently. Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial to its service, but right now new and returning customers can get a month of Disney+ for $1.99. The deal only runs through Sept. 19, so sign up now!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Dancing With The Stars' 2022 Casting Announcement

