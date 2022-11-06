How to Watch ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

This weekend, a new period drama series, “Dangerous Liaisons” debuts on Starz. Though it shares a name with the iconic French book by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the series is considered a prelude to the well-known story of treachery, deceit, and lust. The first season of “Dangerous Liaisons” features a total of eight episodes and begins on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Premiere

When: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Starz

Starz Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.

New episodes will also be available on the STARZ app and streaming service. Viewers in Europe, Latin America, and Japan can stream the show on Lionsgate+.

About ‘Dangerous Liaisons’

Set in pre-revolutionary Paris, the new series follows Marquise de Merteuil, or Camille, (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) through their on-and-off relationship. Camille finds herself searching for her place in a man’s world while fighting to take back control from the current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville). In the meantime, Valmont will go to great lengths to take his title back.

Along the way, Camille and Valmont use their survival skills of seduction and manipulation to get what they want from each other and the French nobility.

Dangerous Liaisons November 6, 2022 A pair of scheming ex-lovers attempt to exploit others by using the power of seduction. TV adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th Century novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”.

“Dangerous Liaisons” stars Kosar Ali as Victoire, Carice van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet, Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome, Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet, and Paloma Faith as Florence de Regnier.

Prior to the first season’s debut, the series has already been renewed for a second season. Production is expected to start in early 2023.

How to Stream the ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Six of these providers allow you to watch the “Dangerous Liaisons” premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

