How to Watch ‘Darby and Joan’ Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Strap on your boots and make sure you have plenty of water, because Acorn TV is sending you to the Australian Outback one last time this year. The finale of its newest comedic drama “Darby and Joan” is airing Monday, Aug. 29. You won’t want to miss the conclusion of the story of two wayward souls who find each other in the Australian wilderness, and realize that their journey may have been bringing them together all along. Episodes of the show have been airing two at a time, every Monday since Aug. 8. You can see the final two episodes of the season with a 7-Day Free Trial of Acorn TV.

About ‘Darby and Joan’

Retired Australian homicide detective Jack Darby doesn’t know what his future holds, but he knows it’ll be better than the past that he’s determined to get away from. Darby sets out on an epic road trip with only his canine best friend Diesel for companionship. While on his journey he (almost literally) runs into Joan Kirkhope, an English widow determined to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death.

The two join forces to continue their journey, and they become the ultimate odd couple. Jack is cool and calm, but emotionally distant while Joan is a bit high-strung, but also incredibly warm and caring. The two soon realize that while they’re trying to solve the mystery of Joan’s husband’s death, the most intriguing puzzle of all is each other.

The show boasts a couple of heavy hitters as its headliners, starring the Emmy-winning actress Greta Scacchi as Joan and Emmy-nominated Bryan Brown as Jack. It explores the true-to-life phenomenon of “grey nomads” — pensioners who decide to sell off their worldly belongings and live on the open road of the Australian Outback in recreational vehicles. It’s a series about discovery and self-reflection which dares to ask its viewers: “Would you go to the middle of nowhere to find yourself?”

