How to Watch ‘Darby and the Dead’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What would you do if you could see dead people? Darby Harper can, and so far it's definitely not all it's cracked up to be. That's the storyline of "Darby and the Dead," the new movie coming to Hulu on Friday, Dec. 2. Sure, it's nice to be able to commune with loved ones who have long since passed, but Darby soon realizes that the dead have needs, wants, and demands too, and they're not shy about communicating them.

How to Watch ‘Darby and the Dead’

About ‘Darby and the Dead’

After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. It’s a quiet existence, but it’s the only way Darby can cope with skills that no other human being seems to possess.

But all that changes when Capri, the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

Can You Stream ‘Darby and the Dead’ For Free?

