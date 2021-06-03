How to Watch “Dark Side of the Ring” on Vice For Free

While live wrestling has become a staple of streaming, the wrestling documentary has as well. One of the best currently airing on TV is Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV.

This episodic series examines a tragic figure from wrestling’s past and lets viewers know the person behind the character. From Macho Man Randy Savage and Bruiser Brody to “Flyin’” Brian Pillman and New Jack, you’ll get an in-depth look at wrestlers’ personal lives and what demons they brought with them to the ring.

How to Watch “Dark Side of the Ring”

When: Thursdays at 9pm

TV: VICE TV

“Dark Side of The Ring” Episode Guide

Episode S03E01 (May 6): “Brian Pillman Part One”

Episode S03E02 (May 6): “Brian Pillman Part Two”

Episode S03E03 (May 13): “”The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage”“

Episode S03E04 (May 20): “Collision in Korea”

Episode S03E05 (May 27): “Becoming Warrior”

Episode S03E06 (June 3): “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith”

Episode S03E07 (June 10): “The Dynamite Kid”

Still to come later this eason are episodes on Dynamite Kid, Ion Croitoru, Chris Kanyon, United States v. McMahon, and Xtreme Pro Wrestling.

What Channel is “Dark Side of The Ring” available on?

Dark Side of the Ring airs on Vice TV.

When Do New Episodes of “Dark Side of The Ring” Get Released?

During the third season, new episodes of “Dark Side of The Ring” are released every Thursday.

