Dark Side of the Ring

How to Watch “Dark Side of the Ring” on Vice For Free

Jason Gurwin

While live wrestling has become a staple of streaming, the wrestling documentary has as well. One of the best currently airing on TV is Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV.

This episodic series examines a tragic figure from wrestling’s past and lets viewers know the person behind the character. From Macho Man Randy Savage and Bruiser Brody to “Flyin’” Brian Pillman and New Jack, you’ll get an in-depth look at wrestlers’ personal lives and what demons they brought with them to the ring.

One of the least expensive ways to stream the show, including past seasons is with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. If you sign-up for the service before June 8, you will also lock-in the current price of $20, before it goes up to $20.

How to Watch “Dark Side of the Ring”

“Dark Side of The Ring” Episode Guide

  • Episode S03E01 (May 6): “Brian Pillman Part One”
  • Episode S03E02 (May 6): “Brian Pillman Part Two”
  • Episode S03E03 (May 13): “”The Ultra-Violence of Nick Gage”“
  • Episode S03E04 (May 20): “Collision in Korea”
  • Episode S03E05 (May 27): “Becoming Warrior”
  • Episode S03E06 (June 3): “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith”
  • Episode S03E07 (June 10): “The Dynamite Kid”

Still to come later this eason are episodes on Dynamite Kid, Ion Croitoru, Chris Kanyon, United States v. McMahon, and Xtreme Pro Wrestling.

What Channel is “Dark Side of The Ring” available on?

Dark Side of the Ring airs on Vice TV.

When Do New Episodes of “Dark Side of The Ring” Get Released?

During the third season, new episodes of “Dark Side of The Ring” are released every Thursday.

Can You Stream “Dark Side of The Ring” Live Online?

The best way to stream “Dark Side of The Ring” online is with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu. If your streaming service carries, Vice TV, you will be able to watch it as well.

Can You Stream “Dark Side of The Ring” On-Demand?

If you’ve missed the first two seasons of the show, all episodes are available on-demand on Philo.

Can You Stream “Dark Side of The Ring” on Netflix?

“Dark Side of The Ring” is not available on Netflix.

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: Vice TV + 18 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Vice TV + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Vice TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Vice TV + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Vice TV + 16 Top Cable Channels

Dark Side of the Ring Trailer

