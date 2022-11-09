 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

How to Watch David Beckham’s ‘Save Our Squad’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

One of the biggest international soccer stars in the history of the game is going home. “Save Our Squad,” which debuts on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 9, follows David Beckham as he returns to his East London roots. Beckham goes home to help mentor Westward Boys, a struggling team at the bottom of its league. Can Beckham turn the team around, or will they be relegated to a lower standard of competition? Watch “Save Our Squad” to find out exclusively with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Save Our Squad’

About ‘Save Our Squad’

The Westward Boys is an under-14 grassroots soccer team from East London that is in desperate need of help. The team has not been able to scrape together a win all season long, and each player is coming face to face with the prospect no English soccer player wants to think about: relegation.

That’s where David Beckham comes in. Beckham’s soccer career began in the East London Echo Premier League, and now he wants to lend the boys a hand. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches, and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.

Can You Stream ‘Save Our Squad’ For Free?

Not at present. “Save Our Squad” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial of any kind to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Save Our Squad’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Save our Squad'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.