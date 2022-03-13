How to Watch 2022 A10 Championship: Richmond vs. Davidson Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Davidson Wildcats face the Richmond Spiders from Capital One Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Davidson Wildcats vs. Richmond Spiders

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Davidson vs. Richmond game will be streaming on CBS

Richmond vs. Davidson Game Preview: Davidson Wildcats and Richmond Spiders play for A-10 Championship

Richmond Spiders (22-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Davidson Wildcats (27-5, 15-3 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Davidson Wildcats take on the Richmond Spiders in the A-10 Championship.

The Wildcats are 13-1 on their home court. Davidson has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 10-8 in A-10 play. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wildcats won 87-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Mike Jones led the Wildcats with 29 points, and Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Tyler Burton is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.