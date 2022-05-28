How to Watch Davis vs. Romero WBA Lightweight Title Boxing Match Live Without Cable

Like all good boxing rivalries, Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero do not like each other. Neither boxer has been shy about talking trash in the lead-up to their WBA Lightweight Title match on Saturday, May 28. Davis will look to hold onto the title that he won in December 2019 and you can watch via Showtime PPV for $74.99.

How to Stream Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando Romero WBA Lightweight Title Match

Get The Deal $35+ / month sling.com

How Much Does The Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero Fight Cost?

Sports fans will be able able to watch Davis-Romero on Showtime PPV for $74.99, which can be purchase on Sling TV. No cable or satellite TV subscription is needed. You can stream the fight on your computer, Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One.

You can also get an entire month of Sling TV for just $17.50 when you purchase the fight.

About Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Rolando Romero WBA Lightweight Title Match

Davis vs. Romero will headline a four-bout card from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the same place where the champ won his first two titles. This match was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, 2021 but was postponed when Romero was accused of sexual assault. The challenger was not ultimately charged so the match was rescheduled.

Davis is known for his power having knocked out 16-straight opponents prior to his last bout which he won in a narrow decision. Romero brings his own power to the ring, but is not known for his technical prowess. If he is going to walk out of Brooklyn with the lightweight belt, he is going to need to hit some big punches to cover up the shortcomings in his technique.

The card will feature three other fights on Saturday night, including a match for the WBA Middleweight crown between reigning champ Erislandy Lara and Gary “Spike O’Sullivan.

Davis vs. Romero Fight Card

WBA Lightweight Title: Gervonta Davis (c) (26-0, 24 KOs) vs. Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs)

Gervonta Davis (c) (26-0, 24 KOs) vs. Rolando Romero (14-0, 12 KOs) WBA Middleweight Title: Erislandy Lara (c) (28-3-3, 16 KOs) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4-0, 21 KOs)

Erislandy Lara (c) (28-3-3, 16 KOs) vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-4-0, 21 KOs) Junior Middleweight Match: Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs)

Jesus Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs) vs. Luke Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs) Junior Lightweight Match: Eduardo Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs) vs. Luis Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs)

