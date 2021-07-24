 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Day 2 of 2021 NHL Draft Live (Round 2 -7) Online For Free: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Channels, Draft Order

Jason Gurwin

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres made Owen Power the first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. Teams will now look for depth in Round 2 - 7 of the NHL Draft on July 24th, 2021 starting at 11am ET. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2020 NHL Draft

The 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:00 am ET on Saturday, July 24th.

NHL Network is available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Pack, which is available for just $21 for your first month.

The Sabres selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top-overall picked, while the Seattle Kraken, who moved picked Michigan center Matthew Beniers. The New Jersey Devils selected Luke Hughes to join him with his brother, former first overall pick Jack Hughes.

Hosted by ESPN’s John Buccigross and joined by Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond and ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan will also be featured throughout the coverage.

How to Stream the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

You can stream the 2021 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both ESPN2 and NHL Network.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN2 and NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 NHL Draft Order (Second Round)

Round 2

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD)
  5. Arizona Coyotes (from CBJ via OTT)
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)
  8. Nashville Predators (from LAK)
  9. Vancouver Canucks
  10. Ottawa Senators
  11. Arizona Coyotes
  12. Carolina Hurricanes (from CBJ via CHI)
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. Detroit Red Wings (from NYR)
  17. Los Angeles Kings (from STL via BUF and VGK)
  18. Winnipeg Jets
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. New York Islanders (from DET via EDM)
  21. Buffalo Sabres (from BOS)
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Washington Capitals
  24. Florida Panthers
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Pittsburgh Penguins
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Arizona Coyotes (from NYI via COL)
  29. Colorado Avalanche (from NJD via NYI)
  30. Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK)
  31. Montreal Canadiens
  32. Montreal Canadiens (from TBL)

Round 3

  1. New York Rangers (from BUF)
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. New Jersey Devils
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. Los Angeles Kings
  9. Dallas Stars (from VAN)
  10. Ottawa Senators
  11. Washington Capitals (from ARI via NJD)
  12. Montreal Canadiens (from CHI)
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. St. Louis Blues
  18. Winnipeg Jets
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. Calgary Flames (from EDM)
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Montreal Canadiens (from WSH via SJS)
  24. Buffalo Sabres (from FLA)
  25. Los Angeles Kings (from TOR)
  26. Minnesota Wild (from PIT via SJS)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Colorado Avalanche
  29. New York Islanders
  30. Carolina Hurricanes (from DET via VGK)
  31. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)
  32. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. New Jersey Devils
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. New York Rangers (from LAK)
  9. Chicago Blackhawks (from VAN)
  10. New York Rangers (from OTT)
  11. Arizona Coyotes
  12. Chicago Blackhawks
  13. Los Angeles Kings (from CGY)
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. Montreal Canadiens (from STL)
  18. Vegas Golden Knights (from WPG)
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. Edmonton Oilers
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Washington Capitals
  24. Florida Panthers
  25. San Jose Sharks (from TOR)
  26. Arizona Coyotes (from PIT)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Nashville Predators (from COL via OTT)
  29. New York Islanders
  30. Montreal Canadiens (from VGK)
  31. Montreal Canadiens
  32. Detroit Red Wings (from TBL)

Round 5

  1. New Jersey Devils (from BUF)
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets (from NJD)
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. Los Angeles Kings
  9. Vancouver Canucks
  10. Detroit Red Wings (from OTT via MTL)
  11. Arizona Coyotes
  12. Vancouver Canucks (from CHI)
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Montreal Canadiens (from PHI)
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. St. Louis Blues
  18. Winnipeg Jets
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM via OTT)
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Washington Capitals
  24. Florida Panthers
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Pittsburgh Penguins
  27. Vegas Golden Knights (from CAR)
  28. San Jose Sharks (from COL)
  29. New York Islanders
  30. Philadelphia Flyers (from VGK via WSH)
  31. Buffalo Sabres (from MTL)
  32. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 6

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Anaheim Ducks
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. New Jersey Devils
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. Detroit Red Wings
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. Los Angeles Kings
  9. Vancouver Canucks
  10. Ottawa Senators
  11. Arizona Coyotes
  12. Chicago Blackhawks
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. St. Louis Blues
  18. Vancouver Canucks (from WPG)
  19. Nashville Predators
  20. Edmonton Oilers
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Washington Capitals
  24. Florida Panthers
  25. Toronto Maple Leafs
  26. Edmonton Oilers (from PIT)
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Buffalo Sabres (from COL)
  29. New York Islanders
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Montreal Canadiens
  32. Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

  1. Buffalo Sabres
  2. Pittsburgh Penguins (from ANA)
  3. Seattle Kraken
  4. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NJD)
  5. Columbus Blue Jackets
  6. St. Louis Blues (from DET)
  7. San Jose Sharks
  8. Carolina Hurricanes (from LAK)
  9. Vancouver Canucks
  10. Ottawa Senators
  11. New Jersey Devils (from ARI)
  12. Chicago Blackhawks
  13. Calgary Flames
  14. Philadelphia Flyers
  15. Dallas Stars
  16. New York Rangers
  17. Carolina Hurricanes (from STL)
  18. Florida Panthers (from WPG)
  19. Tampa Bay Lightning (from NSH)
  20. Edmonton Oilers
  21. Boston Bruins
  22. Minnesota Wild
  23. Pittsburgh Penguins (from WSH)
  24. Chicago Blackhawks (from FLA)
  25. Boston Bruins (from TOR)
  26. Pittsburgh Penguins
  27. Carolina Hurricanes
  28. Colorado Avalanche
  29. New York Islanders
  30. Vegas Golden Knights
  31. Montreal Canadiens
  32. Tampa Bay Lightning

2021 NHL Draft First Round Recap

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.