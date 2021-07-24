How to Watch Day 2 of 2021 NHL Draft Live (Round 2 -7) Online For Free: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Channels, Draft Order

Last night, the Buffalo Sabres made Owen Power the first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. Teams will now look for depth in Round 2 - 7 of the NHL Draft on July 24th, 2021 starting at 11am ET. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2020 NHL Draft

When: Begins Saturday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: NHL Network (2nd-7th Round)

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The 2nd through 7th rounds will air on NHL Network starting at 11:00 am ET on Saturday, July 24th.

NHL Network is available with fuboTV when you add their Sports Extra add-on, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream them with Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Pack, which is available for just $21 for your first month.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

The Sabres selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top-overall picked, while the Seattle Kraken, who moved picked Michigan center Matthew Beniers. The New Jersey Devils selected Luke Hughes to join him with his brother, former first overall pick Jack Hughes.

Hosted by ESPN’s John Buccigross and joined by Sportsnet analysts Elliotte Friedman and Sam Cosentino. ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond and ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan will also be featured throughout the coverage.

How to Stream the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

You can stream the 2021 NHL Draft live with a Live TV Streaming Service. To watch all seven rounds, you will need access to both ESPN2 and NHL Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

2021 NHL Draft Order (Second Round)

Round 2

Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights (from NJD) Arizona Coyotes (from CBJ via OTT) Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators (from SJS) Nashville Predators (from LAK) Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Carolina Hurricanes (from CBJ via CHI) Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars Detroit Red Wings (from NYR) Los Angeles Kings (from STL via BUF and VGK) Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators New York Islanders (from DET via EDM) Buffalo Sabres (from BOS) Minnesota Wild Washington Capitals Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Hurricanes Arizona Coyotes (from NYI via COL) Colorado Avalanche (from NJD via NYI) Chicago Blackhawks (from VGK) Montreal Canadiens Montreal Canadiens (from TBL)

Round 3

New York Rangers (from BUF) Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings Dallas Stars (from VAN) Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals (from ARI via NJD) Montreal Canadiens (from CHI) Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers St. Louis Blues Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators Calgary Flames (from EDM) Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Montreal Canadiens (from WSH via SJS) Buffalo Sabres (from FLA) Los Angeles Kings (from TOR) Minnesota Wild (from PIT via SJS) Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes (from DET via VGK) Buffalo Sabres (from MTL) Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 4

Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks New York Rangers (from LAK) Chicago Blackhawks (from VAN) New York Rangers (from OTT) Arizona Coyotes Chicago Blackhawks Los Angeles Kings (from CGY) Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens (from STL) Vegas Golden Knights (from WPG) Nashville Predators Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Washington Capitals Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks (from TOR) Arizona Coyotes (from PIT) Carolina Hurricanes Nashville Predators (from COL via OTT) New York Islanders Montreal Canadiens (from VGK) Montreal Canadiens Detroit Red Wings (from TBL)

Round 5

New Jersey Devils (from BUF) Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken Columbus Blue Jackets (from NJD) Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks Detroit Red Wings (from OTT via MTL) Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks (from CHI) Calgary Flames Montreal Canadiens (from PHI) Dallas Stars New York Rangers St. Louis Blues Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators Anaheim Ducks (from EDM via OTT) Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Washington Capitals Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins Vegas Golden Knights (from CAR) San Jose Sharks (from COL) New York Islanders Philadelphia Flyers (from VGK via WSH) Buffalo Sabres (from MTL) Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 6

Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks Seattle Kraken New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators Arizona Coyotes Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks (from WPG) Nashville Predators Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Washington Capitals Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers (from PIT) Carolina Hurricanes Buffalo Sabres (from COL) New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning

Round 7

Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins (from ANA) Seattle Kraken Tampa Bay Lightning (from NJD) Columbus Blue Jackets St. Louis Blues (from DET) San Jose Sharks Carolina Hurricanes (from LAK) Vancouver Canucks Ottawa Senators New Jersey Devils (from ARI) Chicago Blackhawks Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers Dallas Stars New York Rangers Carolina Hurricanes (from STL) Florida Panthers (from WPG) Tampa Bay Lightning (from NSH) Edmonton Oilers Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins (from WSH) Chicago Blackhawks (from FLA) Boston Bruins (from TOR) Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Hurricanes Colorado Avalanche New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights Montreal Canadiens Tampa Bay Lightning