How to Watch Day 2 of Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage For Free on Paramount+

Soccer fans across the world are pinching themselves, as some of the best UEFA Champions League games of the season get underway. The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is in its second leg, and will continue Wednesday, Feb. 22 on Paramount+ with two matches: Leipzig vs. Manchester City, and Inter Milan vs. Porto. You can watch the whistle-to-whistle action of the games for free with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Stream: Watch with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com Get 30-Day Free Trial with Promo Code: ADVANCE

About Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

Manchester City tallied 14 points in its group-stage efforts this season and most recently defeated Arsenal 3-1 to climb to the top of the English Premier League. They face a stiff test in Leipzig, who were unbeaten in 18 previous fixtures before their most recent loss to Union Berlin.

In Wednesday’s other contest, Inter Milan is hoping its 10 group stage points set it in good standing against Porto. Coming off a 0-0 draw against Sampdoria, it needs all the momentum it can get. Porto most recently took home a win against fellow Portuguese club Sporting CP, and is hoping to continue its winning ways.

Date Time (ET) Event Channel Wednesday, Feb. 22 3 p.m. Leipzig vs. Manchester City Paramount+ 3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Porto. Paramount+

Can You Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.