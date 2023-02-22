 Skip to Content
Jobs
Paramount Plus

How to Watch Day 2 of Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage For Free on Paramount+

David Satin

Soccer fans across the world are pinching themselves, as some of the best UEFA Champions League games of the season get underway. The UEFA Champions League knockout stage is in its second leg, and will continue Wednesday, Feb. 22 on Paramount+ with two matches: Leipzig vs. Manchester City, and Inter Milan vs. Porto. You can watch the whistle-to-whistle action of the games for free with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

About Second Leg of UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 2

Manchester City tallied 14 points in its group-stage efforts this season and most recently defeated Arsenal 3-1 to climb to the top of the English Premier League. They face a stiff test in Leipzig, who were unbeaten in 18 previous fixtures before their most recent loss to Union Berlin.

In Wednesday’s other contest, Inter Milan is hoping its 10 group stage points set it in good standing against Porto. Coming off a 0-0 draw against Sampdoria, it needs all the momentum it can get. Porto most recently took home a win against fellow Portuguese club Sporting CP, and is hoping to continue its winning ways.

Date Time (ET) Event Channel
Wednesday, Feb. 22 3 p.m. Leipzig vs. Manchester City Paramount+
3 p.m. Inter Milan vs. Porto. Paramount+

Can You Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 For Free?

If you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, yes! Paramount+ is currently offering new users a full month of its service for free when they use promo code ADVANCE.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream UEFA Champions League Knockout Stage, Day 1 on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

    Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    The service was previously called CBS All Access.

    For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

