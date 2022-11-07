 Skip to Content
Dayton Flyers Basketball

How to Watch Lindenwood Lions vs. Dayton Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #24 Dayton Flyers face the . The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Dayton Flyers vs. Lindenwood Lions

You can watch the Dayton vs. Lindenwood game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Lindenwood Lions vs. Dayton Game Preview: Dayton hosts Lindenwood to tip off season

Lindenwood Lions at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -29.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Dayton Flyers host the Lindenwood Lions in the season opener.

Dayton went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 24-11 overall. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 61.2 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

Lindenwood did not play during the 2021-22 season.

