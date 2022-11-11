How to Watch SMU vs. Dayton Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #24 Dayton Flyers face the SMU Mustangs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Dayton Flyers vs. SMU Mustangs

When: Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Dayton vs. SMU game with a subscription to ESPN+.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Preview: Phelps leads SMU against No. 24 Dayton after 28-point game

SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points in SMU’s 77-60 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Dayton finished 24-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 61.2 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

SMU went 24-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.