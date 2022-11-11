 Skip to Content
How to Watch SMU vs. Dayton Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #24 Dayton Flyers face the SMU Mustangs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Dayton Flyers vs. SMU Mustangs

You can watch the Dayton vs. SMU game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

SMU vs. Dayton Game Preview: Phelps leads SMU against No. 24 Dayton after 28-point game

SMU Mustangs (1-0) at Dayton Flyers (1-0)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the No. 24 Dayton Flyers after Zhruic Phelps scored 28 points in SMU’s 77-60 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Dayton finished 24-11 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Flyers allowed opponents to score 61.2 points per game and shoot 41.0% from the field last season.

SMU went 24-9 overall with a 6-5 record on the road a season ago. The Mustangs averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

