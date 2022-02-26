How to Watch D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the D.C. United face the Charlotte FC in their first game ever.

In Charlotte the game is streaming on WSOC, while in Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+. Both channels are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC on ESPN+?

If you live outside of D.C. and Charlotte, you can stream D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC, and every out-of-market MLS game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United Game Preview: Charlotte FC plays inaugural MLS game at D.C. United

By The Associated Press

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -162, Charlotte FC +441, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

Charlotte FC plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at D.C. United.

United was 14-15-5 overall during the 2021 season while going 11-5-1 at home. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.

Charlotte takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Moses Nyeman (injured), Edison Flores (injured).

Charlotte: Jaylin Lindsey (injured).