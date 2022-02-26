 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
D.C. United

How to Watch D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the D.C. United face the Charlotte FC in their first game ever.

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC

In Charlotte the game is streaming on WSOC, while in Washington the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+. Both channels are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC on ESPN+?

If you live outside of D.C. and Charlotte, you can stream D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC, and every out-of-market MLS game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Washington+-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United Game Preview: Charlotte FC plays inaugural MLS game at D.C. United

By The Associated Press

Charlotte FC vs. DC United

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -162, Charlotte FC +441, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

Charlotte FC plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at D.C. United.

United was 14-15-5 overall during the 2021 season while going 11-5-1 at home. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.

Charlotte takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Moses Nyeman (injured), Edison Flores (injured).

Charlotte: Jaylin Lindsey (injured).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.