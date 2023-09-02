 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFHS Network High School Football

How to Watch De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

California loves its high school football. Two of the top teams in the state are set to play this week when Junipero Serra hosts De La Salle Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. It’s the sixth-ranked team in the state against the 16th-ranked, but football fans know that once the ball is snapped anything can happen! You can see the game live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra High School Football Game

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. PT
  • Location: Junipero High School Stadium | 451 W 20th Ave, San Mateo, San Mateo County, Cali., 94403
  • TV: NFHS Network
  • Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra

The De La Salle Spartans (Concord, Cali.) are a nationally-known powerhouse of high school football in northern California, but that wasn’t enough to help it overcome Orange Lutheran in Week 1. The Spartans lost that game 35-14, and are looking to bounce back this week against Junipero Serra.

But the Junipero Serra Padres (San Mateo, Cali.) will have something to say about that. The team sits at 1-0 after a 21-14 victory over Folsom in Week 1. The Padres beat De La Salle in their 2022 matchup, en route to a 13-1 season that saw them lose only to eventual high school football consensus national champions St. John Bosco. Will that success carry over in 2023?

Can You Stream De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra High School Football Game for Free?

No. NFHS Network will be the exclusive streaming home of this game, which means it won’t be available to stream via free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • Sign Up
    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    Sign Up
    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com

Watch a Full Replay of De La Salle's Loss to Orange Lutheran

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.