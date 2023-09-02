How to Watch De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra High School Football Game Live Without Cable

California loves its high school football. Two of the top teams in the state are set to play this week when Junipero Serra hosts De La Salle Saturday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. It’s the sixth-ranked team in the state against the 16th-ranked, but football fans know that once the ball is snapped anything can happen! You can see the game live with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

About De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra

The De La Salle Spartans (Concord, Cali.) are a nationally-known powerhouse of high school football in northern California, but that wasn’t enough to help it overcome Orange Lutheran in Week 1. The Spartans lost that game 35-14, and are looking to bounce back this week against Junipero Serra.

But the Junipero Serra Padres (San Mateo, Cali.) will have something to say about that. The team sits at 1-0 after a 21-14 victory over Folsom in Week 1. The Padres beat De La Salle in their 2022 matchup, en route to a 13-1 season that saw them lose only to eventual high school football consensus national champions St. John Bosco. Will that success carry over in 2023?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream De La Salle vs. Junipero Serra on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

