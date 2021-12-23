How to Watch ‘Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Dead Man's Switch: A Crypto Mystery” tells a darker, deeper story about the world of cryptocurrency, following Canadian CEO Gerald Cotten and his cryptocurrency exchange, QuadrigaCX. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial to discovery+ starting on Thursday, December 23.

When: Thursday, December 23

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to discovery+

About ‘Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery’

In a series of first-person interviews, live-action, and animation scenes, “Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” explores the mysterious death of Cotten and what went wrong. After the blockchain wizard died on his honeymoon in India, his investors’ $250 million disappeared, but where did it all go?

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery” attempts to piece all of the stories, facts, and clues together to find out what really happened. Along the way, there are plenty of twists and turns, and some questions remain unanswered as those involved can’t even agree on where things went wrong with the investors’ money and what might have happened with Cotten and QuadrigaCX.

This timely story first debuted at the Doxa Film Festival in Canada.

