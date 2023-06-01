 Skip to Content
Deadloch Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Odd couples are everywhere in life, and they’re usually hysterical to watch. You can see one of the newest odd couples on TV when “Deadloch” premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, June 1. The series centers on two Australian detectives with massively different approaches to their work. This doesn’t normally cause any problems until they’re forced to work together when a corpse mysteriously washes up on the beach in their town. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere

About ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere

The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) along with their overeager junior constable Abby (Nina Oyama). As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event - Winter Feastival - the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer.

Cinematic, thrilling, mysterious, and moody, Deadloch puts a high-comedy spin on the crime genre and questions Australia’s relationship with truth, gender, and race, while keeping you guessing (and laughing) at every turn.

Can you watch ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Deadloch’ Series Premiere Trailer

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

