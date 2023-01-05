How to Watch ‘Death in the Dorms’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The newest in a series of true crime docu-series is coming to Hulu on Thursday, Jan. 5. “Death in the Dorms” tells the stories of six college students who were murdered on campus. Each episode will feature a different case, and features interviews with family members and law enforcement officials. You can watch Death in the Dorms with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About 'Death in the Dorms' Series Premiere
The six-episode anthology docu-series, “Death in the Dorms,” tells the unimaginable true stories of six college students whose lives tragically ended in murder: UCLA student Andrea DelVesco, University of Florida first-year student Christian Aguilar, University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, Baruch College first-year student Michael Deng, University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson, and Western Kentucky University first-year student Katie Autry.
Through emotional testimony from family and friends and interviews with key law enforcement, each episode focuses on the life of one bright young student, diving into their lost potential, their loved ones’ grief, and the fight to bring their killers to justice. This is a can’t-miss series for true crime fans, and a devastating reminder that though a place may feel like home, danger can still lurk around every corner.
Each procedural episode of "Death in the Dorms" will examine a different murder of a college student in the U.S.
