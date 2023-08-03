 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Demons and Saviors” tells the fascinating true story of Christina Boyer, also known as “Poltergeist Girl.” Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios delved into the haunting details of this true crime case, and now, viewers at home can take a look at the evidence. All three episodes of “Demons and Saviors” are available to begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, so you can binge-watch the riveting series if you wish. You can watch Demons and Saviors with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere

About ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere

The true story of Christina Boyer’s life is one of confusion and conspiracy. From the time she was a young girl, she appeared to have telekinetic powers with plenty of strange things happening in her home. Over the years, she faced heartbreak and trials. She was later married, and when she welcomed a little girl, Amber, in 1988, she said the baby turned her life around.

Sadly, three years later, the toddler was dead. In 1992, Christina was sentenced to life plus 20 years behind bars. Now, after serving 30 years of her sentence, “Demons and Saviors” is diving into what really happened. The mini-series goes back in time to Christina’s childhood and the strange powers she seemed to have and how this could connect with her daughter’s tragic death.

“Demons and Saviors” also presents viewers with the facts and offers insight into this bizarre case. Was Christina truly responsible for her three-year-old’s death? What’s the truth about her alleged powers? Tune in to “Demons and Saviors” beginning on Thursday to find out.

Can you watch ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Demons and Saviors on Hulu.

‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere Schedule

All three episodes drop on Hulu on Thursday, August 3.

Can you watch ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Demons and Saviors and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere?

You can watch Demons and Saviors on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere Trailer

  • Demons and Saviors

    August 3, 2023

    This true-crime series details the fascination with Christina Boyer. Boyer became a household name for her telekinesis as a teenager and the alleged murder of her own infant daughter in Boyer’s early 20s, a crime she maintains she did not commit. The series details the unlikely band of amateur sleuths obsessed with setting her free.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
