How to Watch ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Demons and Saviors ” tells the fascinating true story of Christina Boyer, also known as “Poltergeist Girl.” Latchkey Films and ABC News Studios delved into the haunting details of this true crime case, and now, viewers at home can take a look at the evidence. All three episodes of “Demons and Saviors” are available to begin streaming on Hulu on Thursday, August 3, so you can binge-watch the riveting series if you wish. You can watch Demons and Saviors with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Demons and Saviors’ Premiere

The true story of Christina Boyer’s life is one of confusion and conspiracy. From the time she was a young girl, she appeared to have telekinetic powers with plenty of strange things happening in her home. Over the years, she faced heartbreak and trials. She was later married, and when she welcomed a little girl, Amber, in 1988, she said the baby turned her life around.

Sadly, three years later, the toddler was dead. In 1992, Christina was sentenced to life plus 20 years behind bars. Now, after serving 30 years of her sentence, “Demons and Saviors” is diving into what really happened. The mini-series goes back in time to Christina’s childhood and the strange powers she seemed to have and how this could connect with her daughter’s tragic death.

“Demons and Saviors” also presents viewers with the facts and offers insight into this bizarre case. Was Christina truly responsible for her three-year-old’s death? What’s the truth about her alleged powers? Tune in to “Demons and Saviors” beginning on Thursday to find out.

